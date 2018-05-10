Tennis: Sharapova blasts into Madrid quarter-finals

Sharapova in action against France's Kristina Mladenovic.
MADRID (AFP) - Maria Sharapova reached the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Wednesday (May 9) with an impressive 6-3, 6-4 demolition of France's Kristina Mladenovic.

Former world number one Sharapova fired 30 winners and nine aces in her victory which gave her a last-eight clash with Dutch player Kiki Bertens who knocked out world number two Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 6-2.

Mladenovic, the world number 22, was runner-up in Madrid last year but she had no answer to the firepower of Sharapova who is set to at least return to the top 40 next week.

