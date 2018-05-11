Tennis: Sharapova beaten by Bertens in Madrid

MADRID (AFP) - Maria Sharapova's French Open preparations were dealt a blow on Thursday (May 10) as she was beaten in three sets by Kiki Bertens at the Madrid Open.

Sharapova, the Madrid champion in 2014, led by a set on Arantxa Sanchez court and threatened a comeback from 5-1 down in the decider but her Dutch opponent held on for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Bertens, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2016, will now face France's Caroline Garcia for a place in Saturday's final.

