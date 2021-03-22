Tennis: Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open following oral surgery

Serena Williams (pictured) joins big names including Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer in missing the event.
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Serena Williams will not compete at this week's Miami Open as the 23-times Grand Slam singles champion recovers from oral surgery, the Associated Press reported on Sunday (March 21).

The 39-year-old Florida resident has won the Miami Open a record eight times and joins big names including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in missing the event.

"Miami is a special tournament for me because it's my home," she said in a statement, cited by the Associated Press.

"I am sad I won't be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon."

Williams fell to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month.

