Tennis: Serena Williams fined US$17,000 for US Open code violations

Serena Williams argues with referee Brian Earley during her women's singles finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on Sept 8, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Serena Williams has been fined US$17,000 (S$23,000) for the code violations she received during the US Open final, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Sunday.

During Saturday's match, which she lost 6-2 6-4 to Japan's Naomi Osaka, Williams, was handed a coaching violation and a point penalty for breaking her racquet before a heated argument with umpire Carlos Ramos ended with her losing a game.

The tournament referee's office fined the former world number one US$10,000 for the "verbal abuse" of Ramos, US$4,000 for being warned for coaching and US$3,000 for smashing her racket.

Williams, who was seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles tile on Saturday, vigorously disputed each of the violations during the match.

She demanded Ramos apologise for handing her a coaching violation and later called the umpire a "thief" for giving her a point penalty.

