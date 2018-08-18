Tennis: Seeds sprint through as weather-hit Cincinnati Masters plays catch-up

CINCINNATI (AFP) - Novak Djokovic led three top 10 seeds into the quarter-finals of the rain-hit ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters on Friday as organisers rushed to get the US Open tune-up back on schedule.

The trio of Grand Slam winners all followed the script by posting victories.

Djokovic picked up where he left off early in the third set on Thursday (Aug 15) to eliminate defending champion Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, setting up three match points with an ace.

Fourth seed Juan Martin del Potro outlasted Australian Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (6/8), 6-2 while tournament number seven Marin Cilic beat young Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-4.

Del Potro next faces Belgian 11th seed David Goffin, who upset Wimbledon finalist and sixth seed Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-4. Anderson exited with a whimper, producing just nine aces and dropping his serve three times.

Due to 48 hours of bad weather, second seed and crowd favourite Roger Federer was only just getting started in his third-round contest against Leonard Mayer on Friday afternoon as Stan Wawrinka aimed to finish up against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics with a possible all-Swiss quarter-final between Federer and Wawrinka on the cards.

Women's seeds Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina advanced efficiently to the last eight.

Top seed Halep came from a break down in each set to overhaul Australian 16th seed Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 6-4.

Ukrainian Svitolina, seeded fifth, beat 16-year-old American prodigy Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-4.

Halep set up a quarter-final clash with Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko with her second win in six days over Barty. She beat the Australian in the semi-finals in Montreal an her way to the title there.

"It was a tricky match, she was a tough opponent," Halep said. "It was difficult to find rhythm today. "We were both in trouble during the match. I'm happy to go through and tonight I have another match."

Svitolina next faces Kiki Bertens, who completed the women's quarter-final lineup with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit.