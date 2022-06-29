Tennis: Second seed Kontaveit crushed in Wimbledon second round

LONDON (REUTERS) - Second seed Anett Kontaveit tumbled out of Wimbledon in the second round on Wednesday (June 29), thumped 6-4, 6-0 by big-serving Jule Niemeier, who is making a mark on her first appearance at the event.

The 26-year-old Kontaveit could not counter the German's huge groundstrokes and looked progressively more downhearted as she failed to find her range on a sunny No. 1 court.

Estonian Kontaveit has talked about suffering fatigue this year following a Covid-19 infection and has not played a match since the French Open last month where she was beaten in the first round.

She looked out of sorts against Niemeier, spraying groundstrokes long and wide and making 24 unforced errors in a match lasting 58 minutes.

Niemeier, 22, and ranked 97 in the world after injury problems disrupted her early progress on the tour, jumped and punched the air when Kontaveit put yet another shot into the net on match point.

"It's amazing," she told an appreciative lunchtime crowd."It's one of the greatest wins of my career so far."

Niemeier said she was nervous before the match on a show court. "But I love to play on grass... it suits my game."

She will play either Anhelina Kalinina or Lesia Tsurenko, both from Ukraine, in the third round.

Meanwhile, Harmony Tan pulled out of the doubles tournament on Wednesday, just hours after she had stunned Serena Williams, leaving her partner "sad, disappointed and angry".

French player Tan was scheduled to play women's doubles with Tamara Korpatsch but withdrew with a thigh injury.

"She just texted me this morning," Germany's Korpatsch wrote on Instagram. "Let me wait here 1 hour before the match started. I'm very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can't play my 1st Doubles Grand Slam.

"It's really not fair. She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes. I didn't ask her, she asked me.

"If you're broken after a 3h match the day before, you can't play professional. That's my opinion."

Tan needed three hours and 11 minutes to knock out seven-time champion Williams in the first round of the singles in a tie that finished just after 10.30pm London time on Tuesday.