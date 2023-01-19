Tennis: Second seed Jabeur sent packing by Vondrousova in second round

MELBOURNE – On the comeback trail after a serious wrist injury, Czech world No. 86 Marketa Vondrousova had no problems getting into the swing of things on Thursday.

The 23-year-old stunned second seed Ons Jabeur 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 in 1hr 41min in the second round of the Australian Open, with her Tunisian opponent becoming the latest seed to fall at Melbourne Park.

“I think she just got better, you know, in the second set,” Vondrousova insisted.

“She played some amazing points. I just tried to stay focused and play my game. And I’m just so happy to be through.”

Vondrousova was ranked as high as 14th in 2019 – the year when she made it all the way to the French Open final – and is getting back into the groove after an injury-hit season which resulted in surgery on her left wrist.

“It’s always tough to come back after such a long time,” said the left-hander, who reached the Australian Open last 16 in 2021.

“I just started in November and I felt good and I did great.

“I worked on my fitness a lot and I’m just very happy to be back on this level and to be able to play these sorts of matches.”

Jabeur had only fleetingly showed the form that took her to two Grand Slam finals in 2022 – Wimbledon and the US Open – during a shaky opening-round win.

She eventually saw off 98th-ranked Tamara Zidansek 7-6 (10-8), 4-6, 6-1 after 2hr 17min in an unconvincing display littered with unforced errors.

And in a late-night match on Thursday that did not start until 11.24 pm on Rod Laver Arena, she struggled again.

Vondrousova had lost all three of her previous tour-level matches against Jabeur but this was their first meeting on a hard court.

The Czech secured the first set in just 24 minutes of dominant tennis.

Jabeur hit back at the start of the second set but was broken again when serving for the set at 5-3.

She then blew a set point on Vondrousova’s next service game, but at 6-5 created another chance and this time converted.

It was a rare moment to celebrate in a desperate performance devoid of any spark against an inspired opponent who simply made fewer errors.

Vondrousova was not to be denied, quickly securing a triple break in the final set for a famous win.

It puts her into an all-Czech third-round clash against Linda Fruhvirtova, the world No. 82.

Jabeur could only rue her poor display, in which she sprayed 50 unforced errors and had her serve broken eight times.

But it was not the only major upset of the day as American world No. 113 Katie Volynets stunned ninth seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in just her sixth main draw appearance at a Grand Slam.

Volynets became the first US qualifier to reach the third round in women’s singles at Melbourne Park since Lindsay Davenport in 1993.

In other matches, fourth seed Caroline Garcia clinched a 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 win over former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, while Olympic champion Belinda Bencic beat Claire Liu 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, and Aryna Sabalenka swept past Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1.

