NEW YORK (AFP) - Argentina's Diego Schwartzman sealed a second US Open quarter-final appearance in three years on Monday (Sept 2) by eliminating German sixth seed Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Schwartzman, the 20th seed, matched his run from the 2017 tournament and could next face three-time Flushing Meadows champion Rafael Nadal, who takes on 2014 winner Marin Cilic in a later fourth-round clash.