Tennis: Sabalenka surprises Jabeur in comeback win at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas – World No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka called it a “miracle” after she rallied from a set down to beat second-ranked Ons Jabeur on Monday as round-robin play began at the season-ending WTA Finals.

Sabalenka shook off an error-strewn start to beat the Tunisian – a finalist at both Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022 – 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

“It’s the biggest win of the season for me,” said Sabalenka, who has endured a disappointing 2022 campaign.

“She played unbelievable and somehow another miracle happened for me and I was able to win this match.”

The Belarusian had to dig deep to improve her record against Jabeur to 3-1. Jabeur, making her WTA Finals debut, was two points away from victory at 5-3 in the second-set tiebreaker, and she had two chances to break for a 5-2 lead in the third.

But Sabalenka held on, breaking Jabeur at love to level the set at 4-4 and capturing the victory after 2 hours and 28 minutes when Jabeur netted a forehand on the first match point.

“I didn’t feel welcome on this court,” Sabalenka said of her early struggles.

“I couldn’t understand what was happening, the ball was bouncing too slow for me. Then in the second set, I kind of calmed down and tried to think what I had to do to win this match.”

The 24-year-old Sabalenka will next face Greece’s Maria Sakkari.

The world No. 5, aiming to improve on a semi-final appearance in the 2021 event, defeated third-ranked American Jessica Pegula 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-4) in the other Nancy Richey Group encounter.

In a rematch of the WTA Guadalajara final won by Pegula eight days earlier, she and Sakkari traded six service breaks in the opening set, with Pegula twice recovering a break before Sakkari put it away in the tiebreaker.

After pocketing the first, Sakkari raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set before Pegula broke back to trim the deficit to 3-2. Pegula saved a pair of match points against her serve in the 12th game to force the tiebreaker, the second with a stinging backhand winner.