Tennis: Sabalenka stuns Swiatek to set up WTA Finals showdown with Garcia

TEXAS – Aryna Sabalenka toppled world No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 on Sunday to set up a title clash with Caroline Garcia at the season-ending WTA Finals.

Seventh-ranked Sabalenka avenged a three-set defeat to Poland’s Swiatek in the semi-finals of the US Open, where Swiatek went on to capture her second Grand Slam of the year after her victory at Roland Garros.

Sixth-ranked Garcia of France had powered past Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2 in the other semi-final.

Sabalenka, who called it a “miracle” that she qualified for the event after her mid-season struggles, fired 23 winners, including a dozen aces, with just 19 unforced errors.

Swiatek, whose remarkable season included eight singles titles and a run of 37 straight match victories, saw her 15-match winning streak against top-10 players end.

“I just want to make sure that every time she plays against me, she knows that she really has to work hard to get a win,” said Sabalenka, who had lost all four of her previous matches against Swiatek this year. “Only because of this thinking, I was able to play such an amazing level tonight.”

Swiatek had been broken just once as she won all three of her round-robin matches, but was broken three times in the opening set Sunday as Sabalenka took charge.

Swiatek seemed to have reset, however, when she raced to a 4-0 lead in the second before Sabalenka managed to fend off a break point to hold for 4-1. Although Sabalenka broke to cut the deficit to 4-2, Swiatek regained the break and swiftly served it out to knot the match at one set apiece.

As in their US Open clash, Sabalenka went up an early break in the third.

This time, however, she was able to make the advantage stand, breaking again for a 5-1 lead and closing it out in impressive style with an ace and a service winner.

“Aryna just played better, you could see that,” said Swiatek, whose usually fearsome forehand proved unreliable. “In second set, I wanted to kind of overpower her, but in third I felt like it’s not my kind of game. I feel like I was playing too risky. And in third, she for sure used her chances and she served really well.”

But Swiatek, who counted four WTA 1000 titles along with her two Grand Slams among her eight trophies in 2022, admitted she wasn’t sorry to be heading into a holiday.

“It was pretty hard to see the finish line but still be fully motivated and ready for every match,” she said. “This season has been so intense and I’m so proud of myself that I could play so well till the end. I’m happy that it’s done.”

On Monday, Sabalenka and Garcia will renew a rivalry that has seen them split their four encounters 2-2.

Garcia, who has powered up the rankings with three titles this season, put on a clinic against Sakkari, wrapping up the win in 75 minutes.