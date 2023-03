Tennis: Rybakina takes aim at Sabalenka again in Indian Wells final

INDIAN WELLS, United States - Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina will be out to turn the tables on Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday when they clash for the Indian Wells title in a rematch of the Australian Open final won by the Belarusian.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina has lost all four career meetings against Sabalenka – but all four have gone the distance with Sabalenka closing strong in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in Melbourne to seize her first Grand Slam title.

Rybakina, ranked 10th in the world, knows precisely the challenge she’s facing – and what she needs to do to meet it.

“I lost the last four times and it was always three sets,” she said.

“I think just to play better in these important moments and hold the serve, because I think few times it was just because of one break.

“It’s not going to be an easy match and it’s going to be in these clutch moments I just need to play better.”

As in Melbourne, Rybakina is through to the final after an upset victory over world number one Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek, whose eight 2022 titles included the French and US Opens, was the defending Indian Wells champion, but Rybakina beat her convincingly, winning the majority of Swiatek’s first serve points as she converted all five of her break opportunities.

“I played on my highest level,” Rybakina said.

“There are moments where you can feel, OK, I can beat anyone if I always play like this.”

However, she’ll be facing a supremely confident opponent in Sabalenka, who has banished the demons of 2022 and gone from strength to strength.