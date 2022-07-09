Tennis: Rybakina overwhelms Jabeur in three sets to win Wimbledon women's title

LONDON (REUTERS) - Elena Rybakina produced a sensational display of power tennis to beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday (July 9).

Jabeur, bidding to become the first African woman and first Arab to win a Grand Slam singles title, settled quickly to take the opening set in blazing sunshine.

But the 23-year-old Rybakina began to find her mark with her powerful serve and groundstrokes and seized control.

She looked nervous serving at 5-2 in the decider but stayed composed to claim the title, barely celebrating as Jabeur fired wide on match point.

Rybakina said: "I was super nervous before the match, during the match and I'm happy it's finished to be honest. Really I have never felt something like this. I want to thank the crowd for the support, it was unbelievable these two weeks.

"But also I want to congratulate Ons for a great match and everything you have achieved. I think you are an inspiration for everybody. You have an amazing game. We don't have someone like this on tour and it is a joy to play against you. I ran so much, I don't think I need to do fitness anymore.

"It's true I did not expect to be in the second week of a Grand Slam at Wimbledon. To be a winner is just amazing. I don't have the words to say how happy I am.

"But I wouldn't be here without my team of course, so I want to say a big thanks to them. I want to say thanks to my coach, my sponsors, everyone. The most important is my parents of course, they are not here so I am very sorry.

"My sister is here and it is just the third time she comes on the tour to watch so I'm happy she is here. Without my parents I wouldn't be here for sure. Thank you so much everyone."

With Russian and Belarussian players banned from the grasscourt major following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Rybakina would have been excluded from this year’s Wimbledon had she not switched allegiance from Russia four years ago.