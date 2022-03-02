Tennis: Russian, Belarusian players still allowed to compete in major events

Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during the ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON (AFP) - Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to continue competing in ATP and WTA tournaments and Grand Slam events, the sport's governing bodies said on Tuesday (March 1).

A statement from the ATP, WTA, ITF and the organisers of the four Grand Slam competitions said Russians and Belarusians can keep competing in professional events "for the time being", despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, they will not be allowed to compete under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus.

The ITF have suspended both countries from team events, the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

And the ATP and WTA tournaments set to be held in Moscow in October have been suspended.

The International Olympic Committee on Monday urged sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events.

Fifa and Uefa followed suit by banning Russia from international football tournaments with World Athletics one of many governing bodies also to implement a ban.

"A deep sense of distress, shock and sadness has been felt across the entire tennis community following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the past week," said the joint statement.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we commend the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable act of aggression. We echo their calls for the violence to end and peace to return."

The ruling means new men's world number one Daniil Medvedev is free to compete on tour.

Russia's Medvedev on Monday became the first man since 2004 outside the game's "Big Four" of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray to occupy the top spot.

Medvedev is one of many Russian and Belarusian tennis stars that have used their profile on social media to plead for peace.

"I want to ask for peace in the world, for peace between countries," he posted on Sunday.

