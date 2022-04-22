Tennis: Rublev blasts Wimbledon's Russia ban as 'complete discrimination'

BELGRADE (AFP) - World number eight Andrey Rublev blasted Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players as "complete discrimination" and "illogical" on Thursday (April 21).

"The reasons they (Wimbledon) gave us had no sense, they were not logical," said Rublev on the sidelines of the Belgrade ATP event. "What is happening now is complete discrimination against us."

Wimbledon on Wednesday banned all Russian and Belarusian players from taking part in this year's Grand Slam event in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.