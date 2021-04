Tennis: Rain ends day's play at Monte Carlo Masters

MONACO (AFP) - The second day of the Monte Carlo Masters ended early on Monday (April 12)) after rain led to the suspension of a host of matches at the ATP tournament.

Organisers decided at 1915 local time (1715 GMT) to move the matches that could not be finished to Tuesday after play was suspended twice and only four of Monday's 13 scheduled singles matches were completed.

When play was brought to a halt for the second time Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was leading Chilean Cristian Garin 4-2 in the opening set.

Briton Daniel Evans led Dusan Lajovic 6-3, Miami winner Hubert Hurkackz was cruising against Italian Thomas Fabbiano 6-3, 0-1, Frenchman Jeremy Chardy led 5-4 against Alexander Bublik and was serving for the first set.