Tennis: Raducanu ousts Azarenka in Cincinnati rout, Murray dispatched

CINCINNATI (AFP) - Emma Raducanu dispatched her second Grand Slam champion in less than 24 hours on Wednesday (Aug 17) at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters by crushing Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2.

The teenaged US Open champion claimed the first 10 games before her veteran opponent, a two-time Cincinnati winner with two Australian Open titles, finally captured a game.

But the young Briton, who ousted Serena Williams the night before with another love set, was having nothing of the sort.

Raducanu calmly achieved 5-1 and conquered her nerves two games later by saving two break points and serving it out on her second match point as Azarenka drove a return long after 63 minutes.

The heavy defeat continued bad form at the US Open tuneup for Azaranka, the 2013 and 2020 winner, who won only two games here a year ago in a third-round loss to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

"I played a great match for sure," 10th seed Raducanu said.

"To play Vika like that I had to stay focused.

"In the second set I could feel the important moments. I'm pleased with how I dug in and served it out.

"It was an honour to play Vika. She has won so many championships. It was great for me to be out there."

On the men's side, Andy Murray needed a post-match on-court visit from the trainer after going down 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Cameron Norrie in the second round.

Murray, a two-time Cincinnati champion, needed massage on his right thigh before being able to leave the court after battling for nearly two and three-quarter hours in the last major tuneup for the US Open, which begins Aug 29.

"At times I felt like I played really well and then at times didn't. My consistency maybe was not where I'd want it," Murray said.

"But there was some positive tennis in there at times. I definitely had enough opportunities to win that match."