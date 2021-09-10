Tennis: Qualifier Emma Raducanu to face Leylah Fernandez in all-teen US Open women's final

NEW YORK (AFP) - British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to ever reach a Grand Slam final by defeating Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 at the US Open on Thursday (Sept 9).

Raducanu, ranked 150th, became the youngest Grand Slam finalist since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

She advanced to Saturday's US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium against 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Fernandez defeated world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the other semi-finals. The unseeded 19-year-old prodigy eliminated Wimbledon semi-finalist Sabalenka 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4.

It is the first Slam final between teenagers since 17-year-old Serena Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis at the 1999 US Open, and just the eighth all-teen Slam final in the Open era (since 1968).

"I don't know how I got that last point in but I'm glad it was and I'm glad I'm in the finals," Fernandez said.

Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, made Sabalenka her third top-five victim of the Open, having earlier ousted defending champion Naomi Osaka and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina.

Not since Williams in 2012 at Wimbledon had a player beaten three rivals ranked in the top five at a Grand Slam.

"I just want to play a final," Fernandez said. "I'm going to enjoy my victory and worry about it tomorrow."

Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, never went deeper than the third round in six prior Slam starts.

Sabalenka broke in the second game of the match on a forehand volley winner and dominated early with power shots, but Fernandez found her form and broke back to 4-3 on a Sabalenka double fault and they held into a tie-breaker.

Fernandez's father-coach Jorge preached mental toughness in her training and it showed in the tie-break.

Sabalenka, 23, netted a forehand with a wide-open court to hand Fernandez a 3-2 edge. The teen never trailed after that, winning the last four points to claim the first set in 53 minutes.

"That's years and years of work and tears and blood and sacrifice," said Fernandez of her mental toughness.

She blasted a service winner to lead 4-3, saw Sabalenka mis-hit an overhead smash wide and double fault, then fired another service winner for the set, prompting the Ashe stadium music director to play the Eric Clapton song "Layla" as the crowd roared.

"I have no idea (how I won)," said Fernandez. "I'd say it's thanks to the New York crowd. They helped me. They cheered for me. They never gave up."

Sabalenka broke to open the second set but Fernandez broke back to 2-2 with a backhand slice winner.

Fernandez, however, sent a forehand long to surrender a break in the ninth game and Sabalenka held at love to force a third set.

After an exchange of breaks in the sixth and seventh games, Fernandez held to 5-4 and Sabalenka crumbled with the match on the line, issuing back-to-back double faults to 0-40 and sending a forehand long to fall after 2hr 21min.

Fernandez hit 26 winners with 23 unforced errors to 52 unforced errors by Sabalenka with 45 winners.