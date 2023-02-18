Tennis: Perfect Medvedev ends Auger-Aliassime’s Rotterdam title defence

ROTTERDAM – Daniil Medvedev is not resting on his laurels after taking his record over Felix Auger-Aliassime to 5-0, as he reached the ATP Rotterdam semi-finals with a straight-set defeat of the defending champion on Friday.

Medvedev cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 win, hitting just five unforced errors to the Canadian’s 20.

“Today was my best match of the week, but I have to build on this,” said the world No. 11.

“Usually, the best weeks you play, many times you’re going to play your best tennis in the last match (the final), so that’s definitely a goal.

“But I’m happy with my level today, beating someone like Felix in straight sets.”

The 27-year-old Russian next faces Grigor Dimitrov after the Bulgarian saved two match points to down Alex de Minaur 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6) in his quarter-final.

World No. 14 Jannik Sinner, who shocked top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets on Thursday, made the last four by seeing off Switzerland’s three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka 6-1, 6-3.

The 72-minute victory extended the 21-year-old Italian’s winning streak to seven matches after he also collected the Montpellier title earlier in February.

“I just try to play every match with a high intensity, try to play my game, try to adapt myself,” said Sinner.

“The first-round match here was very important for me, then I try to keep going, to get more rhythm.

“Today it was also a good match. It’s never easy playing against him, so I’m very happy.”

Sinner will next face Dutch wild card Tallon Griekspoor, who downed compatriot and world No. 160 Gijs Brouwer 6-4, 6-4.

Elsewhere, top seed Carlos Alcaraz shrugged off damp, cold conditions to sweep into the semi-finals of the Argentina Open with a straight-set victory over Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

The Spanish world No. 2, who is making his return after a four-month injury layoff, eased through 6-4, 6-2 in 1hr 34min.

Friday’s quarter-finals took place in chilly conditions after a week of wild weather swings in Buenos Aires, which saw temperatures go from 38.1 deg C to 7.9 deg C on Thursday.

“Everything was very different from what we have been used to – there was rain and it was cold,” Alcaraz, 19, said of the conditions.

“But the tennis player’s day-to-day job is to adapt to the conditions, and a great match came out.

“I have competed very well, I have played at a great level, but I want to continue improving in the semi-finals.”

Alcaraz will face compatriot Bernabe Miralles in the last four.

On the other side of the draw, Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas will play Britain’s Cameron Norrie for a place in the final.

In the women’s game, world No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek, 21, breezed past Veronika Kudermetova for the loss of just one game in a 56-minute 6-0, 6-1 Qatar Open semi-final demolition.

The French and US Opens champion will next face world No. 4 Jessica Pegula, who downed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 4-6, 6-1. AFP, REUTERS