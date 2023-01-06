Tennis: Pegula stuns tearful Swiatek as US take charge of semi-final

SYDNEY – A “helpless” Iga Swiatek was left in tears after Jessica Pegula stunned the world No. 1 on Friday, before Frances Tiafoe gave the United States a commanding 2-0 lead over Poland in the semi-finals of the inaugural United Cup.

Less than two weeks before the Australian Open, Polish star Swiatek had no answers to the American’s powerful serve and searing returns, crashing 6-2, 6-2 in a 71-minute defeat in Sydney.

“She played I think a perfect match, and it was pretty hard for me to find any spot where I could come back, because she really didn’t let me do that,” said Swiatek, who also explained why the tears came.

“I felt kind of helpless today, because physically and mentally I wasn’t able to kind of show up.

“So it’s always hard when you lose, especially when you’re playing for the team and your country. So I was just sad. But, you know, it’s not the first time I cried after a lost match.”

With the roof closed at Ken Rosewall Arena on a rainy day, Swiatek lost the opening seven points to be broken and go 40-0 down in the next game.

She woke up to level at 1-1, but lost focus again and was broken twice more to concede the first set in 39 minutes.

Another early break for Pegula in the second set put Swiatek on the back foot again and she had no way back against a player in scintillating form.

It was a massive blow for the Pole ahead of the Australian Open after coming into the match as favourite following a dominant 2022 in which she beat Pegula four times, including at the French and US Opens that she went on to win.

Men’s world No. 19 Tiafoe was also in top form, putting the United States on the cusp of Sunday’s final when he swept past Kacper Zuk 6-3, 6-3.

“My level is pretty high,” said Tiafoe. “I believe I’m playing some of the best tennis of my life, I’m just having fun out there.”

The final two singles matches of the semi-finals are on Saturday ahead of a mixed doubles rubber, if required.

The tournament began with 18 countries but has been whittled down to four after round-robin ties in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.

Poland, USA and Greece all progressed to the last four as city winners, along with “lucky losers” Italy.

Italy took an early advantage in their semi-final against Greece, with Martina Trevisan upsetting Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5 in a gruelling 3hr 14min battle.