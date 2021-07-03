Tennis: Ostapenko loses to Tomljanovic after Wimbledon on-court 'liar' row

LONDON (REUTERS) - In-form Jelena Ostapenko's Wimbledon hopes were dashed in a stormy defeat by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round on Saturday (July 3), with the players exchanging angry words at the net.

Latvian Ostapenko, winner of the Eastbourne grasscourt title and a dark horse at Wimbledon, went down 4-6 6-4 6-2 against the world number 75.

Things boiled over when Ostapenko asked for a medical timeout when trailing 4-0 in the deciding set - prompting a furious response by Tomljanovic who accused her opponent of feigning injury in an attempt to break her rhythm.

"You know she's lying," Tomljanovic told the umpire, demanding that the supervisor be called to court.

The war of words continued at the end of the match.

Ostapenko: "If you think I'm faking it, you can talk with the physio."

Tomljanovic: "I hope you feel better."

Ostapenko: "Your behaviour is terrible. You have zero respect."

Tomljanovic: "You are the one to talk."

Ostapenko: "What? So bad, so bad. You're the worst player on Tour."

Tomljanovic had already surpassed her best Wimbledon effort by reaching round three and will now take on British teenage wildcard sensation Emma Raducanu in the last 16.

