Tennis: Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final

Naomi Osaka serves against Belinda Bencic at the Miami Open. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
Updated
Published
5 min ago

MIAMI (AFP) - Japan's Naomi Osaka advanced to the WTA Miami Open final by rallying to defeat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday (March 31).

Bencic had won three of her four prior matches against the four-time Grand Slam champion, but Osaka fought back to reach her first final on the Miami hardcourts.

Neither player had dropped a set before the match but Bencic was impressive in opening exchanges to quickly put Osaka on the backfoot.

"I didn't feel like I figured her out at all and somehow I managed to win," Osaka said.

"She's an amazing player. I wish I had her return."

Osaka, 24, will face either American Jessica Pegula or new world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Osaka, who left Indian Wells in tears after being heckled by a fan, was similarly emotional at the end on Thursday, but in a happier way.

"I just wanted to say thanks to everyone. The atmosphere was really good," Osaka told spectators after the match.

"Damn, I'm always crying, but this tournament means a lot to me."

More On This Topic
Tennis: Djokovic stays No. 1 as Medvedev falls to Hurkacz at Miami
Tennis: Kyrgios fined US$35,000 for tirade at umpire in Miami loss

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top