Tennis: Osaka fined for media boycott, could face expulsion from French Open

(REUTERS) - Japan's Naomi Osaka, 23, could be thrown out of the French Open if she continues to boycott post-match news conferences at the tournament, the board of Grand Slam tennis tournaments said on Sunday (May 30).

Osaka, who was fined US$15,000 (S$19,840) for skipping the news conference after her first-round victory over Patricia Maria Tig at Roland Garros, could also face suspension from other Grand Slam tournaments, Grand Slam tournaments added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion said earlier this week she would not face the press during the French Open, citing mental health reasons.

"We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further code of conduct infringement consequences," said a statement from the four Grand Slam tournaments.

"As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament."