Tennis: Olympic champion Bencic thrashed in Luxembourg quarter-finals

LUXEMBOURG (AFP) - Switzerland's Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic suffered a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the quarter-finals of the Luxembourg Open on Friday (Sept 17).

Samsonova, ranked 48th, claimed her second win over Bencic in as many attempts, having beaten her in the final of the grass-court tournament in Berlin in June.

Top seed Bencic dropped serve three times in her first event since reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open, where she lost to eventual champion Emma Raducanu.

The seventh-seeded Samsonova will take on 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the final.