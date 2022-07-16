Tennis: Oh baby, retired ex-No. 1 Sharapova and hubby welcome son Theodore

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes announced their engagement in December 2020. PHOTO: MARIASHARAPOVA/INSTAGRAM
Updated
Published
38 min ago

NEW YORK (AFP, REUTERS) - Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, announced on Friday (July 15) that she has given birth to a baby boy named Theodore.

He is the first child for the 35-year-old retired Russian tennis star and British businessman Alexander Gilkes, 42, who announced their engagement in December 2020.

"The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for," Sharapova posted on Instagram, indicating in Roman numerals that Theodore was born on July 1.

Sharapova, who had revealed in April that she was pregnant, is among only 10 women to complete the career Grand Slam by capturing all four major singles crowns at least once.

In 2004, she won her first major title at Wimbledon at age 17, followed by the 2006 US Open, 2008 Australian Open and the 2012 and 2014 French Open crowns.

Sharapova also earned a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, losing to American Serena Williams in the final.

She retired from tennis in 2020. Although she competed under the Russian flag during her career - and is the only Russian woman to have won a career Grand Slam - Sharapova has lived in the United States since she came to the country as a young tennis prodigy.

More On This Topic
Tennis: Tributes pour in for Maria Sharapova as Russian star announces her retirement
Complicated Sharapova shone a stylish light on doggedness

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top