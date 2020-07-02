Tennis: Novak Djokovic and wife test negative for coronavirus, a week after getting Covid-19

BELGRADE (AFP) - Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena, who last week both tested positive for the coronavirus following his exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans, have now tested negative, his press service said on Thursday (July 2).

Neither the 33-year-old player nor his partner felt any symptoms, the statement said.

The couple had been self-isolating since returning to Belgrade from Zadar in Croatia, the town which hosted the second leg of Djokovic's ill-fated Adria Tour.

Four players - Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki - tested positive for the virus after the event which saw little social distancing and packed stands.

The world No. 1's coach Goran Ivanisevic also contracted Covid-19.

Players had embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced in a nightclub during the week of the first leg played in Belgrade.

Djokovic was widely criticised for hosting the tournament.

The Serbian star issued an apology, saying he was "so deeply sorry" that the tournament "caused harm".

On Wednesday, the player donated more than €40,000 (S$63,000) to Serbian town Novi Pazar, which has been badly affected by the pandemic.

Serbia, with a population of about seven million people, has registered nearly 15,000 coronavirus infections and 281 deaths.