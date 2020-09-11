Tennis: Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady in three sets to reach US Open final

NEW YORK (AFP, REUTERS) - Fourth seed Naomi Osaka defeated 28th seed Jennifer Brady in three sets to reach the US Open final on Thursday (Sept 10).

The Japanese 2018 US Open champion overcame the 25-year-old American 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 6-3 in 2hr 8min under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Brady arrived at her first Grand Slam semi-final without having dropped a set in New York and did not show any nerves but Osaka's firepower allowed her to get by the American 28th seed in a high-quality match.

Osaka, who two years ago in New York won the first of two consecutive Grand Slam titles, fired 35 winners, and had 17 unforced errors inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka's victory ended a splendid US Open run for Brady, whose previous best Grand Slam performances came in 2017 when she reached the fourth round in Melbourne and New York.

Up next for Osaka will be either third seed Serena Williams or former world No. 1Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.