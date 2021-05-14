Tennis: Nadal saves two match points to beat Shapovalov and reach Rome quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his third round match against Denis Shapovalov at Foro Italico, in Italy, on May 13, 2021.
Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his third round match against Denis Shapovalov at Foro Italico, in Italy, on May 13, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    3 min ago

ROME (AFP) - Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal rescued two match points to defeat Canada's Denis Shapovalov in a three-set battle and advance to the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Thursday (May 13).

The second seed advanced 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) after nearly 3hr 30min on court against his 13th-seeded opponent.

The Spanish world No. 3 was trailing by a set and 0-3 down in the second set before powering back.

Shapovalov also broke for 3-1 in the third set but Nadal broke back immediately and held on despite two match points against him in the 12th game to force a tie-break.

The 34-year-old veteran reached his 16th last-eight appearance in Rome and a 97th ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final.

He will next play either Germany's Alexander Zverev, the sixth seed, or Japan's Kei Nishikori for a place in the semi-finals.

Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, lost to Zverev in the Madrid Masters quarter-finals last week.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 