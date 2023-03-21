Tennis: Nadal out of top 10 for first time since 2005

LONDON – Casper Rudd believes that Rafael Nadal will still be the “man to beat” at the French Open even if the Spaniard’s absence from Indian Wells saw him slip out of the top 10 for the first time since 2005 on Monday.

Nadal was forced to skip the Masters 1000 event in California, where he reached the 2022 final, as he continues his recovery from a hip issue that ended his Australian Open title defence in the second round in January.

Unable to defend the 600 points from Indian Wells resulted in the 22-time Grand Slam champion dropping four places to 13th in the rankings, ending his record 912-week stay inside the top 10, which began when current No. 1 and Indian Wells champion Carlos Alcaraz was not even two years old.

However, with the Spanish veteran preparing to return to action at the Monte Carlo Masters in April ahead of May’s French Open, which he has won 14 times in his career, his time outside the top 10 might be short.

World No. 4 Ruud, who lost to Nadal in the Roland Garros final in 2022, said he would not be shocked to see the 36-year-old lift the trophy once again.

“It wouldn’t surprise me because he’ll probably use these weeks and these months, as he’s preparing for exactly Roland Garros,” he told Eurosport as part of the ‘Ruud Talk’ series.

“It doesn’t matter if he loses in Monte Carlo or Rome or Madrid. The only thing that’s probably on his mind these days is just to be fit, be healthy and be ready for Roland Garros.”

Speaking to Spanish outlet Movistar earlier in March, Nadal said that he to “accept things as they come” with regard to his top-10 run.

“With all the injuries I’ve had over the last 18 years, not having left the top 10 on any occasion is practically a miracle,” he explained.

“A time has come when a lot has happened in the last year – a broken rib, two abdominal tears, foot problems... there are many things that, in tennis, with a ranking that lasts a year... you know that if you don’t play, you’ll be out of the top 10.”

Tennis lost two of its greats when Serena Williams and Roger Federer bowed out of the sport in 2022, but Nadal and rival Novak Djokovic are still soldiering on.

Djokovic, who turns 36 in May, has shown few signs of slowing down and drew level with Nadal on 22 Grand Slams by winning the Australian Open.

“For the whole tennis world it would be nice to see one last showdown at Roland Garros,” former US Open champion Dominic Thiem said, adding that Djokovic would be favourite to win the remaining Grand Slams this season.

“The only tournament is Roland Garros. If Rafa is fit there, it’s exactly the opposite because he’s the man to beat.” REUTERS