Tennis: Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit

PARIS – Rafael Nadal said he does not expect to be in good enough shape to mount a serious challenge at the season-ending ATP Finals after being beaten by Tommy Paul at the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

The Spaniard was up a set and a break against the American but was unable to seal the win, eventually losing 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion’s defeat in Paris came in his first singles match since the US Open fourth round in September, after which he took time off for the birth of his first child.

He has never won the ATP Tour’s finale, which runs from Nov 13-20 in Turin in 2022, though he has reached the final twice.

“I’m excited about playing, even if it hasn’t been the perfect couple of months for me,” Nadal said.

“It’s true that for the last five months I didn’t spend enough days on the Tour. I don’t even say competing on a tennis court. I say on the Tour. Practising with the guys. That’s what I need.

“For me (it’s) difficult to imagine now arriving in the World Tour Finals in enough good shape to win a tournament that I didn’t win during all my tennis career.”

World No. 2 Nadal’s loss has boosted Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of finishing the year as world No. 1, even if the reigning US Open champion said he is not letting the pressure get to him.

Alcaraz defeated Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-4 to reach the last 16 in Paris where he will face Grigor Dimitrov.

The 19-year-old smacked 30 winners including nine aces despite a heavily-taped left knee, an issue he had downplayed on Monday.

“I tried to find my best level. I think I played really well. I don’t think about the pressure of being world No. 1,” said Alcaraz.