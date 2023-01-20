Tennis: Murray wins five-set early morning epic at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia - Veteran Andy Murray roared back in a five-set epic which ended past 4am to reach the Australian Open third round with a remarkable victory over home hope Thanasi Kokkinakis early on Friday.

In front of a raucous but weary Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, the Briton finally prevailed 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-5.

At five hours and 45 minutes it was the longest match in Murray’s storied career.

The 35-year-old former world number one will play 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in round three.

“It was unbelievable that I managed to do it, to turn it around,” said the three-time Grand Slam champion, who has a metal hip and looked on the verge of retirement four years ago at Melbourne Park.

“I don’t know how I managed to get through it.

“I started playing better as the match went on, and yes, I have a big heart,” said Murray, to roars of approval.

“I’ve always loved competing, I’ve always worn my heart on my sleeve, I’ve always shown my emotions when I play.”

Addressing the spectators who had witnessed a classic, he added: “Thanks so much for staying – it’s ridiculously late.”

The 159th-ranked Australian Kokkinakis raced into a two-set lead, giving little hint of the drama that was to come.

Kokkinakis is friends with Nick Kyrgios and displayed shades of his talented but temperamental fellow Australian, smashing his racquet as Murray mounted a trademark comeback.

Murray refused to go quietly, breaking his 26-year-old opponent to prolong the entertainment deeper into the early hours of Friday when Kokkinakis was serving for the match.