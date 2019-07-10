Tennis: Murray 'unlikely' to make singles return at US Open

LONDON (DPA) - Britain's former world number one Andy Murray says it's "unlikely" that he will return to singles action at the US Open.

The 32-year-old, three-time grand slam champion is focusing on competing in doubles events in his bid to regain match fitness following successful hip surgery.

In January's Australian Open, Murray feared his tennis career may be over with his hip causing him too much pain.

However, he returned in June at the Queen's Club Championships and won the doubles event with Spain's Feliciano Lopez.

Following that success, Murray said he might consider playing singles in the lead-up to the US Open but has now made a decision on that move.

"The amount of work I need to put in off the court to get myself strong enough to play best-of-five sets, it's still quite a ways away unfortunately," Murray said.

"I would love to play. I need to look pretty long-term with this," he said.

"I don't want to be having to go through another big operation in a few years' time.

"I want to make sure the operation I've had lasts for as long as possible."

Murray has been enjoying doubles success in the mixed event at Wimbledon with another singles champion in Serena Williams.

"It's been fun being on the court with Serena so far. We've played some good stuff," added Murray after their 7-5, 6-3 win to enter the third round on Tuesday.

Murray says he still plans to travel to the US but remains unsure of what his schedule will be.

"I might train and play doubles. I might just train for singles. I really don't know," he said.