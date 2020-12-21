Tennis: Murray grabs his first win in two months

LONDON (Xinhua) - Former Grand Slam winner Andy Murray won his first match in two months by beating Dan Evans in straight sets on Sunday.

Murray, 33, had not played since withdrawing from the tournament in Cologne, Germany, this October due to a pelvic problem.

While playing his opening match in the Battle of the Brits Premier League Tennis event on Sunday, the former world No. 1 showed great form to defeat current British No. 1 Evans 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

The four-day tournament is organized by LTA, the governing body for tennis in Britain, aiming at helping the British players to gear up for the 2021 season.