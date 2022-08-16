Tennis: Murray digs deep to down Wawrinka in Cincinnati

Andy Murray plays a backhand during his match against Stan Wawrinka, on Aug 15, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
CINCINNATI (AFP) - Andy Murray and Swiss Stan Wawrinka kept the physios busy on Monday as they clashed in the first round of the ATP/WTA Cincinnati Masters, with the Scot earning a 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 7-5 victory.

Both Wawrinka, 37, and the 35-year-old Murray were each treated several times on court for ongoing niggles of the thigh and leg during a gruelling battle.

The pair of three-time Grand Slam champions last played at Roland Garros two years ago, with Wawrinka winning that first-round encounter in straight sets.

Murray needed four match points to advance after a tight struggle lasting for a shade under three hours.

Murray won the Cincinnati title in 2008 and 2011 and was competing here for the 17th time.

