Tennis: Murray continues winning return with Queen's finalist Lopez

LONDON (DPA) - Britain's Andy Murray continued his winning return to tennis as he entered the Queen's Club Championships doubles semi-finals with Spain's Feliciano Lopez on Saturday (June 22).

Their quarter-final match with British pair Dan Evans and Ken Skupski was suspended due to bad light on Friday, with Murray and Lopez taking the first set 6-3 and trailing 4-5 in the second set.

Murray, who is a three-time grand slam singles champion, is making his comeback to the sport after recovering from a successful hip surgery.

The 32-year-old has not played a competitive match since the Australian Open in January, where he feared his career might end because of the frustrating hip injury.

When the match resumed after the singles semi-finals, Murray and Lopez battled back to force a tie-break and finished off the contest quickly.

Lopez had just claimed victory over Canada's 18-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime to enter the singles final on Sunday.

The 37-year-old didn't have time to rest but scored a volley to secure a winning 4-2 margin.

Murray hit a backhand to extend their lead before continuing their court time with a triumphant smash to dismiss his compatriots Evans and Skupski.

They will now play Henri Kontinen of Finland and Australian John Peers in the semi-finals immediately.