Tennis: Muguruza falls at first hurdle in Cincinnati Masters

CINCINNATI (AFP) - Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza lost her opening match of the North American hardcourt season on Wednesday (Aug 15), falling 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Lesia Tsurenko in Cincinnati.

The seventh-seeded Spaniard was playing her first match since losing in the second round of her Wimbledon title defence six weeks ago.

She was beaten just as rain moved in, disrupting play in the combined WTA and ATP Masters tournament.

Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016 before her Wimbledon triumph last year, was unable to hold onto a lead against her Ukrainian opponent, exiting at the last major tune-up prior to the Aug 27 start of the US Open.