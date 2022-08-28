Tennis: Morale-boosting triumphs for Kasatkina, Samsonova ahead of US Open

(REUTERS) - Russian Daria Kasatkina will go into the US Open brimming with confidence after winning her second title in the hard-court swing leading up to the Grand Slam in New York.

Top seed Kasatkina defeated Daria Saville 6-4, 6-4 in the final at the inaugural Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby on Saturday (Aug 27), with the contest lasting nearly two hours.

It was Kasatkina's second singles title of the season after she won the Silicon Valley Classic crown in San Jose earlier this month.

The world No. 9 will face Britain's Harriet Dart in the opening round of the US Open. Kasatkina's best performance at the US Open came in 2017 when she reached the round of 16.

Over in Cleveland, Russian Liudmila Samsonova said winning the Tennis in the Land tournament has helped her prepare for the US Open, though she expects different conditions at the year's final Grand Slam in New York.

Big-hitting Samsonova secured her 10th straight win with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Saturday's final.

The 23-year-old will begin her US Open campaign against 16-year-old qualifier Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic.

The US Open will likely "be a different tournament because the conditions are different there," said Samsonova, who was knocked out in the second round of the hardcourt Major last year.

"But of course, I played five matches here, so I think they helped me."

Samsonova's title victory in Cleveland was her second in a row, after she won the Citi Open in Washington this month.

"It's unbelievable to win two titles in a row for me here in the United States, I didn't expect it," she said.

"I like so much to play here because the surface is pretty fast, I love it. It was helping me in tough situations."