NEW YORK (AFP) - Mike Bryan and Jack Sock on Friday (Sept 7) became the first men to win the US Open and Wimbledon men's titles in the same season in 15 years when they defeated Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the final at Flushing Meadows.

The American pair, seeded three, cantered to a 6-3, 6-1 win over the seventh seeds.

Jonas Bjorkman and Todd Woodbridge were the last pair to achieve the Wimbledon-US Open double in 2003.

Victory also gave Bryan a record 18th major doubles title.