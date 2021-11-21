Tennis: Medvedev serves up Ruud awakening in ATP Finals

TURIN, ITALY (REUTERS) - Defending champion Daniil Medvedev stormed into the final of the season-ending ATP Finals tournament in Turin on Saturday (Nov 20) after crushing Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-2.

Russian Medvedev will face either Novak Djokovic or Germany's Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

Medvedev started strongly against Ruud, breaking early to take a 2-1 lead in the first set and dictating play from the back of the court as Ruud struggled to contend with his opponent's deep groundstrokes.

The Russian won 85 per cent of his first-serve points as he wrapped up the opener in 42 minutes.

The second set followed a similar pattern to the first, with Medvedev racing into a 4-2 lead before closing out the match in 80 minutes, sending down 17 winners and making just 14 unforced errors in the one-sided victory.

The match marked world number two Medvedev's ninth win in a row at the ATP Finals and he improved his head-to-head record over Ruud to 3-0.