Tennis: Medvedev makes quiet but winning return to Western and Southern Open

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Third seed Daniil Medvedev launched the defence of his Western and Southern Open title with a tidy 6-4 6-4 second round win over Marcos Giron on Monday (Aug 24), getting his US Open preparations off to an upbeat start.

The subdued atmosphere and empty stands at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center were far removed from a year ago when Medvedev entertained a capacity crowd with a startling fight back in the US Open final against Rafa Nadal before falling to the Spaniard in five-sets.

Playing in the shadow of the massive Arthur Ashe Stadium that will be center stage when the US Open gets underway next week, Medvedev delivered a workmanlike effort against the 101st ranked American on a Grandstand court, left empty by Covid-19 safety protocols.

Medvedev was rarely under pressure, saving all three break chances he faced while getting the one early break he needed in each set for an uncomplicated win.

The Russian world number five will next take on Slovenian qualifier Aljaz Bedene, who was 7-6 (5) 7-5 winner over American Taylor Fritz.

In other early action, big-hitting Canadian Milos Raonic blasted 23 aces in 6-3 7-5 victory over Briton Daniel Evans.