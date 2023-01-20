Tennis: Medvedev knocked out of Australian Open by 'thrilled' Korda

MELBOURNE – Sebastian Korda’s game plan was simple – just give it his best shot.

The result turned out well as he stunned two-time Australian Open losing finalist Daniil Medvedev on Friday, adding the Russian to a growing list of top seeds crashing out early.

The 31st-ranked American, son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, blasted past the seventh seed 7-6 (9-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) on Rod Laver Arena to race into the last 16.

Korda’s upset teed up a clash with Polish 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz – who beat Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 – for a place in the quarter-finals.

“An unbelievable match, I sort of knew what I had to do and I stuck with it even when I was going up and down with the emotions,” said the 22-year-old, adding that his strategy for the match was to “just go for it”.

“I’m thrilled right now, I played amazing.”

Korda has high hopes for himself as he looks to take another step towards matching not only his father but also his two professional golfing sisters by winning a senior Australian Open title – he won the junior event in 2018.

His Czech mother Regina Rajchrtova was also a former tennis player.

“I don’t know what I’m going to be ranked,” he said with a laugh.

“But my mum’s career (high) ranking was 26, my dad’s was two, my sister Nelly was No. 1, my older sister Jessica was sixth, so I’m definitely the worst athlete in the family so far.”

Medvedev was a losing finalist at the last two Australian Opens, to Novak Djokovic in 2021 and then in a demoralising five-set defeat 12 months ago against Rafael Nadal after leading by two sets.

He was attempting to become only the fourth man in the Open era to reach three consecutive Melbourne Park finals after Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Ivan Lendl.