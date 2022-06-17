Tennis: Medvedev into Halle last-eight after another victory over Ivashka

HALLE WESTFALEN, GERMANY (AFP) - World number one Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka for the second time in six days to reach the Halle grass court quarter-finals on Thursday (June 16).

Medvedev triumphed 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 over the 42nd-ranked Ivashka having also got the better of the Belarusian in the quarter-finals at 's-Hertogenbosch last week.

Top seed Medvedev fought off three set points at 4-5 in the opening set before going on to clinch it in a tie-break.

The second set was far more straightforward with the 26-year-old Russian wrapping up victory in one hour and 36 minutes.

Medvedev next faces seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut or qualifier Tallon Griekspoor for a place in the semi-finals.

Halle is a warm-up event for Wimbledon but Medvedev and his fellow Russian and Belarusian players won't be there after being banned following the invasion of Ukraine.

