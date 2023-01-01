Tennis: Medvedev ignores politics to concentrate on Australian Open preparations

ADELAIDE – Daniil Medvedev admitted on Sunday he would rather be playing at the mixed teams United Cup than the Adelaide International, but the Russian intends to make the most of the season-opening event.

The Monte Carlo-based world No. 7 and his compatriots are barred from competing in the ATP-WTA United Cup because of their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev said it was disappointing, but there was nothing he could do.

“I would definitely prefer to play the United Cup,” said the Adelaide third seed, behind Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“We would definitely be good favourites. But it is what it is, and I’m happy to be here in Adelaide.

“I completely understand why we are not playing Davis Cup or United Cup and team competitions where we would represent our country.

“Hopefully, I can play the individual events. I play what I can play, so here I can play Adelaide, and I’m really happy about it. I want to show my best tennis.”

Meanwhile, Belarus’ world No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka said on Sunday that Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players in 2022 achieved “nothing” and that she “really hoped” the situation will change.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association came under pressure from the government to impose a ban.

Russian and Belarusian players were eventually barred from Wimbledon with both the ATP and WTA – the men and women’s governing bodies – stripping the Grand Slam of its ranking points in response.

“I’m just really disappointed sport is somehow in politics. We’re just athletes playing their sport. That’s it. We’re not about politics,” she told the Melbourne Age newspaper on the sidelines of the Adelaide International.

“If all of us could do something, we would do it, but we have zero control.

“They banned us from Wimbledon, and what did it change? Nothing – they’re still doing this (war), and this is the sad (part) of this situation.”

The LTA, Britain’s governing body for the sport, has yet to announce whether the ban will remain for 2023.

Sabalenka said “no one supports war” and she hoped to be able to play at Wimbledon this year.

“I really hope that I’ll play there (in 2023), just because of the people, to feel this atmosphere,” she said.