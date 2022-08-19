Tennis: Medvedev grinds down Shapovalov in Cincinnati

Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns a shot to Denis Shapovalov of Canada. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
3 min ago

CINCINNATI (REUTERS) - World number one Daniil Medvedev wore down Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-5 7-5 on Thursday (Aug 18) to reach the Cincinnati quarter-finals ahead of his US Open title defence.

Russian Medvedev suffered a jarring early exit from the Canadian Masters this month but overcame early mistakes at the tune-up tournament for the year's final major, trading breaks with Shapovalov before breaking him again in the 11th game.

A frustrated Shapovalov received a warning for whacking his racket as Medvedev, who won the tournament in 2019, wrapped up the first set.

Medvedev dropped just four first-serve points in the second set and never faced a break as Shapovalov saved five break points before losing his serve in the penultimate game.

"The match was pretty tight, I felt like it was (a) great level," Medvedev said. "My goal was to stay there every point possible."

He faces Taylor Fritz in the next round, after the Indian Wells winner came back from a set down to beat Russian Andrey Rublev 6-7(4) 6-2 7-5 on Centre Court.

Rublev's game deteriorated just as Fritz found his form, the American breaking in the third and fifth games of the second set and hitting a dozen winners, twice as many as his opponent.

Fritz saved three break points in a tense sixth game of the decider before converting his own break point in the 11th.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas had few problems taking down Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-3 in a little over 90 minutes after the Argentine served up nine double faults.

More On This Topic
Tennis: Keys upsets Swiatek in Cincinnati, Kvitova ousts Jabeur
Tennis: Nadal not discouraged by losing on return, says will be ready for US Open

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top