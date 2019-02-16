Tennis: Medvedev ends Tsonga renaissance in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AFP) - Daniil Medvedev ended Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's seven-match win streak on Friday (Feb 15) when the Russian triumphed 6-4, 6-2 in the Rotterdam Open quarter-finals.

Tsonga, ranked a lowly 140 after 2018 knee surgery, had been on a roll in the Dutch port city, following his title victory last week in Montpellier.

But fifth seed Medvedev arrived in Rotterdam buoyed by a title of his own after lifting the Sofia trophy five days ago.

Medvedev outlasted 33-year-old Tsonga in a 90-minute struggle to reach the semi-finals and a meeting with Gael Monfils.

The French showman took 69 minutes to advance to his second straight semi-final of the season with his 6-1, 6-2 thrashing of Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.

Medvedev improved to 14-2 this season after advancing with seven aces and saving both break points he faced against Tsonga who suffered only his third loss of 2019.

"The match felt strange, I don't think I was playing that well," said the beanpole Russian.

"Jo was probably not happy with his level, but that is normal. We've both played a lot of matches (in recent weeks). I'm just happy I managed to win today."

Monfils finished runner-up in Rotterdam 2016 to Martin Klizan and lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2009 title match at the Ahoy Arena.

Dzumhur had beaten third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round.

After going down to Medvedev last week in the Sofia semi-finals, Monfils knows his priorities for Saturday.

"I'd like to take a bit of revenge," he said.

"Today I was very good with my game plan, I'm satisfied with how I executed.

"I worked hard in the off-season and believe I can get back to the top of the game," the world number 33 said.

Top seed Kei Nishikori was playing later Friday, taking on Hungarian Marton Fucsovics for a semi-final spot.