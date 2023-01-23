Tennis: 'Lucky' Rublev wins five-set epic to make Australian Open quarters

MELBOURNE – Never-say-die fifth seed Andrey Rublev admitted on Monday he was “lucky” after saving two match points to topple Danish teen Holger Rune in a roller-coaster five sets and book a place in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

In a battle of two former junior world No. 1s, the Russian broke when Rune was serving for the match, then saved match points before winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9) in sapping heat at Rod Laver Arena.

He will face nine-time champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the semi-finals after the Serbian fourth seed crushed Australia’s Alex de Minaur in straight sets 6-2, 6-1, 6-2.

“I cannot say I’m sorry that you haven’t watched a longer match,” Djokovic joked to the crowd. “I really wanted to win in straight sets.”

It was trickier for his last-eight opponent.

“Today mentally was out of control, I was struggling a lot,” said Rublev.

“Yeah, was lucky. I don’t know if it was a present. Especially from 5-2 (down in the fifth), somehow I was able to win. I started to think it was over.”

“Now I can go to the casino, for sure I’m going to win,” he added, laughing.

Victory put the 25-year-old into the Melbourne quarter-finals for a second time and the last eight for a seventh occasion at Grand Slams.

Despite being world No. 6 Rublev, who has won 13 ATP titles, has never been able to go further.

He described beating Rune as “not like a roller coaster, it’s like they put a gun to your head. A roller coaster is easier”.

“I was never able to win matches like this,” he said.

With both players less than clinical on serve, Rublev broke the Dane with a forehand winner to take a 4-2 grip in the first set.

But Rune’s returns helped create chances and he broke straight back when Rublev played into the net from the baseline.