Tennis: 'Little bit divided' Djokovic says '50/50' over Olympics

LONDON (AFP) - Novak Djokovic cooled on his commitment to the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday (July 11) saying it was "50/50" if he would participate.

"I'll have to think about it. As I said, my plan was always to go to the Olympic Games.

"But right now I'm a little bit divided. It's kind of 50/50 because of what I heard in the last couple of days," said Djokovic.

The world number one was speaking after he claimed a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon with a 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

The Serb had always insisted he would think twice if the Covid-19 protocols in Japan became too strict and if fans were banned.

Two days ago, it was announced that even domestic fans will be barred from all venues.

Foreign visitors had already been barred as had family members of visiting athletes.

"That was really disappointing to hear. I also hear that there's going to be a lot of restrictions within the Village," said Djokovic.

"Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live.

"I can't even have my stringer that is a very important part of my team. I'm limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well. I'll have to think about it." Fellow stars Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Dominic Thiem have already said they will not take part in the Olympics while Roger Federer has remarked he remains in two minds.