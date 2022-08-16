Tennis: Kyrgios 'unavailable' for Australia at Davis Cup

SYDNEY (AFP) - Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will skip the Davis Cup next month, Tennis Australia said on Tuesday (Aug 16), scotching speculation about his return to the team competition.

The 27-year-old has not appeared at the Davis Cup since 2019 but would have been an obvious choice given his strong run of form since his Wimbledon final appearance in July.

Kyrgios, ranked 28th in the world, won the Washington Open earlier this month and reached the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open.

"It would have been great to have Nick in the team but unfortunately he was unavailable for this tie," Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt said in a statement.

The team will be led by Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis and also include Wimbledon men's doubles champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell.

Australia will compete in Hamburg in September Pool C alongside Germany, France and Belgium in the group stage.

"We fought through a really tough qualifying match back in March against Hungary which has now given us this opportunity to build on and the boys understand what's at stake," Hewitt said.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will also sit out the group stage of the Davis Cup after not being named in the Spain team on Monday, while Novak Djokovic is set to lead group rivals Serbia.

Spain will instead be looking to teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz for inspiration.

The 16-team event could mark the return to action for Djokovic, who has not played since winning a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam last month.

The Serb missed last week's Montreal Masters over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and has pulled out of the US Open tune-up in Cincinnati for the same reason.

However, he still remains hopeful of competing in the year's final Major at Flushing Meadows.