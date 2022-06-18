Tennis: Kyrgios digs into his bag of tricks to reach Halle semi-finals

HALLE WESTFALEN, GERMANY (AFP) - An inspired Nick Kyrgios dug deep into his tennis bag of tricks on Friday (June 17) to hammer Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-2 for a place in the Halle grass court semi-finals.

The Australian, who also reached the final four last weekend in Stuttgart, treated the crowd to an assortment of "tweeners", behind-the-leg flick returns and an underarm serve to baffle his Spanish opponent in 69 minutes.

Kyrgios hit 13 aces and broke three times as he gains momentum on grass as a serious Wimbledon outside threat.

Kyrgios said he played a standout match against Carreno Busta in their first meeting since 2016.

"I've had some good runs in my career, but I'm really pleased with this performance," the world number 65 said.

"He's Spanish but plays well on all surfaces and hits a flat ball - he's an all-court player.

"I knew I had to be locked in from the back (of the court), I played really well today."

Kyrgios won the sixth game of the opening set with a tiny flick from behind his legs on a return, causing Carreno Busta to sail a return long.

The Australian wild card, who lost in the Stuttgart semis last week to Andy Murray, also played an underarm serve in the sixth game of the second set as he closed in on victory.