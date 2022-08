MONTREAL, CANADA (AFP) - Nick Kyrgios defeated world number one Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round of the ATP Montreal Masters on Wednesday (Aug 10).

The victory in top-seeded Medvedev's opening match of the tournament was the second time in his career that Kyrgios has beaten a reigning world number one after ousting Rafael Nadal in 2014 in the fourth round at Wimbledon.