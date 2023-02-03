Tennis: Assault charge against Kyrgios dismissed in court

CANBERRA – A common assault charge against tennis player Nick Kyrgios was dismissed in a Canberra court on Friday, despite the Australian earlier lodging a guilty plea, broadcasters ABC News and Sky said.

The charge is related to a 2021 incident involving his former girlfriend Chiara Passari. The prosecutor told the court earlier that he had pushed her to the ground.

The 27-year-old’s legal team was granted an adjournment at a prior court hearing last October to allow time to prepare forensic mental health reports on their client.

The Wimbledon finalist hobbled into the court building on Friday with a pair of crutches and a brace on his knee after suffering a “gruesome” injury that sidelined him at last month’s Australian Open.

He arrived for the hearing flanked by his current girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, an interior designer, and his mother Norlaila.

Kyrgios, who is currently ranked 20th in the world, did not speak to reporters on his way into the building.

The incident, reported to have taken place in December 2021, has not been detailed before the court case.

Lawyers for Kyrgios previously indicated that he would seek to have the charge, one count of common assault, dismissed on mental health grounds.

The case was adjourned in October, as Kyrgios prepared to play the Japan Open, so experts could prepare mental health reports for the court.

“There’s only so much I can control and I’m taking all the steps and dealing with that off the court,” Kyrgios said from Tokyo at the time.

Canberra-born Kyrgios, known for his mercurial talent and on-court outbursts, has spoken publicly about his battles with depression and the pressures of global tennis fame. AFP, REUTERS